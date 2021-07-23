Special event being held in Derry tomorrow to show people how they can forage for their own food

A special event is being held in County Derry tomorrow to show people to forage for plants that can be eaten or used as medicine.
People are being given the chance to enjoy a gentle walk around Drumnaph Nature Reserve outside Maghera with Glenn White to discover 'nature's bounty.'
You will learn how to identify edible, medicinal and other useful plants.
Organiers will discuss processing, cooking, preserving and the folklore of plants.
Glenn’s knowledge is vast and will leave you looking at the world around you through new eyes.
The event costs £10 and bookings can be made here - https://bit.ly/3hV6I9H
