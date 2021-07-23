Vaccine certification system under extreme pressure, says Department of Health

The interim vaccine certification system is currently under extreme pressure and users are asked to be patient, says the Department of Health.

A spokesperson for the department said this afternoon that they are aware that some users are experiencing difficulties and they are working at pace to find a resolution to these issues.

"We are reacting to changing entry requirements being imposed by countries which may impact travellers," the spokesperson said.

"These changes are outside our control but we are committed to finding solutions that are workable for all.

"The system is currently transitioning to the planned CCS (COVID Certification Service) and the new App will launch shortly.

"Some travellers may still require assistance in the immediate term and we will continue working through those requests.

"Those who are not travelling within the next few days should please avoid blocking the helpline, for those with more pressing needs.

"We would also remind the public that staff working on the helpline are doing their best to help them. While frustration at delays is understandable, appropriate courtesy is more likely to be productive.

"The use of computer supported photo identification has helped to speed up the vaccine certification process but this process relies on each photograph meeting a specific set of criteria.

"Please ensure you are familiar with that criteria or your photograph/application may be rejected. We are in the process of updating the user screens to give more detailed information to help advise you on the process.

"Where possible, the public are asked to use the digital platform and not the telephone helpline.

"The telephone helpline is available for those who do not have access to the digital platform. Call handlers can only deal with certification issues. They cannot provide advice on country entry requirements or any other queries not relating to vaccine certification."