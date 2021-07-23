Search our Archive

23/07/2021

JOBS ALERT: Want to join the Derry News editorial team? We are hiring now!

With the leading and  trusted brands for news, sport and entertainment in Derry, the Derry News is on the lookout for a talented and creative person to join the editorial team as a multimedia journalist.

The suitable candidate will have an eye for a great story and all the technical skills to publish stories across the newspaper's  digital channels and print editions.

We want someone with the passion to source stories and the desire to go the extra mile whenever needed. The successful candidate will work as part of an experienced  team charged with growing our newspaper's presence online and in print.

We are looking for a self-starter who can:

Demonstrate excellent reporting skills and deliver fresh and engaging news
Engage our fast-growing online audience through the use of video and audio
Use social media in a dynamic way to distribute and source news, and help build an online community.

The closing date for applications is Friday, July 30, 2021

To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews. ie including a covering letter, CV and samples of your work.

