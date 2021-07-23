Have your say on what the future of Derry's city centre should look like

The thesis will focus on the Diamond area of the city centre.
People are being offered the chance to have their say on the future of Derry's city centre.
Adam Trafford is currently studying for a Masters in City Planning & Design at Queen's University Belfast.
As part of his Masters he is completing a thesis.
The study is "What's next for our City Centre? How can the inner Walled City respond to the changing ways in which people interact and access public spaces and buildings?"
It will focus on the future of Derry's city centre.
As part of his research, Adam is collecting data on the COVID recovery led streetscape upgrades that Derry City and Strabane District Council has recently implemented along Ferryquay Street and the wider Diamond area.
"Times of change can lead to opportunities as to how we can create spaces and services that can improve how people engage with urban spaces.
"This is an academic-led exercise as part of my QUB Masters thesis, in liaison with DCSDC and other stakeholders. All data that is collected will be collected anonymously.
"If you could take a few minutes to complete this survey and give your thoughts on the recent streetscape upgrades I would be greatly appreciative."
The survey can be completed here - https://bit.ly/3rs7IVY
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.