23/07/2021

Have your say on what the future of Derry's city centre should look like

Student doing a thesis on how the city's post-Covid recovery

The thesis will focus on the Diamond area of the city centre.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

People are being offered the chance to have their say on the future of Derry's city centre.

Adam Trafford is currently studying for a Masters in City Planning & Design at Queen's University Belfast.

As part of his Masters he is completing a thesis.

The study is "What's next for our City Centre? How can the inner Walled City respond to the changing ways in which people interact and access public spaces and buildings?"

It will focus on the future of Derry's city centre.

As part of his research, Adam is collecting data on the COVID recovery led streetscape upgrades that Derry City and Strabane District Council has recently implemented along Ferryquay Street and the wider Diamond area.

"Times of change can lead to opportunities as to how we can create spaces and services that can improve how people engage with urban spaces.

"This is an academic-led exercise as part of my QUB Masters thesis, in liaison with DCSDC and other stakeholders. All data that is collected will be collected anonymously.

"If you could take a few minutes to complete this survey and give your thoughts on the recent streetscape upgrades I would be greatly appreciative."

The survey can be completed here - https://bit.ly/3rs7IVY

