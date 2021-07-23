Insurance company to create 60 new jobs at £14m facility in Derry

An insurance company is creating 60 new jobs in Derry.

AXA Insurance said the jobs will be based at a new £14 million building in Springtown Business Park.

The company has operated at the Derry Customer Centre since 2007.

The new jobs will take to 600 the number of people employed by AXA Insurance in the city.

Phil Bradley, AXA Ireland CEO, said: “This is a further strengthening of our commitment to Derry, allowing AXA to continue to build on its existing presence in Northern Ireland and grow business across the whole island.

“In addition, the high calibre staff we have been able to recruit, allows us maintain the quality customer service that is synonymous with the AXA brand."

Marguerite Brosnan, AXA Ireland’s Retail Director, said: “We are looking for enthusiastic and friendly people, our staff are the cornerstone of our operation and we offer excellent benefits including competitive salary, performance bonus, flexible working hours including training and development opportunities to support our staff in developing new skills.”

In Northern Ireland, AXA currently employs 741 employees between its Belfast, Derry Customer Centre and network of 11 local branches.

More information on job vacancies is available on www.axani.co.uk/careers