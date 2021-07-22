Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Sex offender with known connections to Derry is 'unlawfully at large', say police

PSNI appeal for information on the whereabouts of James Taggart

James Taggart

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police continue to appeal for information to establish the whereabouts of 27-year-old James Taggart, who is currently unlawfully at large after his licence was revoked.

Taggart is subject to notification requirements as he is convicted of a sexual offence.

Taggart is described as 5’7”, slim build (around 63.5 kg), short light brown hair with receding hairline, short brown full beard, blue eyes and speaks with a Fermanagh accent.

It is believed that he has been seen recently in the Essex area of England.

He is known to have connections in Bradford, Lancaster and Liverpool and he is also known to have connections to the Fermanagh, Belfast and Derry areas.

Police would appeal to anyone who has seen Taggart, or who knows of his whereabouts to contact police on 101.

Police would also appeal to him directly to hand himself in.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

 

