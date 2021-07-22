Changes being made to car parking charges at Altnagelvin Hospital site in Derry

The Western Trust is making some changes to the car parking arrangements on its Altnagelvin Hospital site.

The changes, which come into effect from Monday, August 2, will see a reconfiguration of spaces close to some of the main hospital entrances to improve accessibility for patients and visitors, whilst helping to ensure that all other spaces on the site are fully utilised.

Joanne Quinn, Assistant Director, Facilities Management, said: “A number of car parking spaces close to the North Wing entrance of the hospital will become chargeable using ‘Pay and Display’, from 06:00 Monday 2nd August.

“This change will help improve access for our patients and visitors alike. The disabled parking spaces at our hospital entrances are not included in this change and will remain free of charge at this point.

“Spaces have been protected elsewhere on the site for use by staff and a further 100 free spaces have been created at the Southern area of the grounds.

“Car Park fees across the Altnagelvin site remains the same and people who are exempt from paying for car parking will receive their reimbursement in the usual manner.”