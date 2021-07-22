Another man arrested in connection with shootings in Derry earlier this year

Police at the scene of one of the Creggan shootings earlier this year.
Another man was arrested today in connection with a series of paramilitary-style shootings in Derry earlier this year.
Two men arrested in the city in connection with the same attacks have since been released.
Police said that a 35-year-old man was arrested today by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit in connection with the activities of the new IRA.
He has been arrested under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of involvement in four assaults involving firearms that occurred in the Creggan area of Derry on 6th January, 8th January and 6th February this year.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.