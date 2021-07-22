Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Two men arrested in Derry yesterday have been released following questioning

PSNI said arrests were in connection with activities of New IRA

PSNI

Two men, aged 23 and 28, arrested in Derry yesterday by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the activities of the new IRA, have been released following questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing.

