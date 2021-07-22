Two men arrested in Derry yesterday have been released following questioning

Two men, aged 23 and 28, arrested in Derry yesterday by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the activities of the new IRA, have been released following questioning.
A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing.
