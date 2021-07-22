New Sinn Fein councillor co-opted onto Derry City and Strabane District Council

New Sinn Fein councillor Emma McGinley.
A new councillor has been co-opted on to Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Emma McGinley is Sinn Féin’s new councillor for the Moor area.
She will replace Tina Burke who recently stepped down as a councillor for the area.
Councillor McGinley, who is 28-years-old and from the Creggan area, said she looks forward to representing the people of the area on the council.
“This is a new challenge for me. There are huge opportunities ahead of us and I’m excited to get stuck in to deliver more and better housing and more facilities.
“I want to make a difference to people’s lives and carry on the hard work of Tina Burke who has been a first-class representative.”
Another Sinn Fein councillor, Aileen Mellon, also recently stepped down from the council.
She has been replaced by Damian Mullan.
