Tributes paid to respected Derry referee who has died

Tributes have been paid to a well-known local football referee who has died.

Noel O'Donnell was a respected referee in local football circles for many years.

A spokesperson for the North West Saturday Morning League said there was 'great sadness' at Noel's death.

"Noel O'Donnell was a very experienced referee who treated players with respect and that was returned to him in the 1000s of games in which he officiated.

"The loss to his family is immeasurable and to the football fraternity it is immense. May you Rest in Peace. One of life's true gentlemen."

Tributes were also paid to Noel by a spokesperson for Don Boscos football club in Derry.

"Noel was one of the most respected referees in the North West and was always fair when he referred any of our games.

"A very popular figure throughout local football Noel will be a huge loss to the O'Donnell family and many friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad time."