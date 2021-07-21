Four more areas in Derry are to get Irish street signs after residents support the proposals

Four more areas in Derry are to get Irish street signs.

Applications were recently made for new bilingual street signs at Cecilias Walk, Cooleen Park, Jacqueline Way and Lone Moor Road.

Once an application is made to Derry City and Strabane District Council, the council then writes to the residents in the streets to find out their views on the street sign application.

Previously, from those who reply to the council's correspondence, a minimum of 67% of respondents had to support the new street sign proposal for it to be granted.

However, in January of this year, the council agreed to reduce this threshold to 15%.

The applications for the new street signs, however, were all based on the previous threshold.

In relation to Cecilias Walk, a total of 61 households were contacted in relation to the application.

Of these households, 12 responded to the council and all were in favour of the bilingual street sign.

At Cooleen Park, 33 households were contacted by the council.

Of these, responses were received back from 27 households.

A total of 95% of the Cooleen Park households who responded were in support of the new street sign, with 5% opposed to it.

At Jacqueline Way, a total of 41 households were contacted.

Of these, 22 households responded to the council survey and, again, all were in favour of the new Irish street sign.

At Lone Moor Road, 87 households were contacted by the council.

Just 29 of these households responded, with 95% in support of the proposed new street sign.

As a result, new bilingual street signs will now be erected by the council at all the four streets.

Details of the new street signs were outlined today at a meeting of the council's Environment and Regeneration Committee.

January's decision by the council to reduce the bilingual street sign threshold from 67% to 15% was criticised by unionist councillors.

They described it as a 'backwards' step for cross community relations in the local area.

However, those who backed the decision said it would promote equality within local communities.