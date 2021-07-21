Walk-in vaccines now available for nearly 18s at Foyle Arena in Derry

Young people who turn 18 on or before 31 October 2021 can now access their vaccines at the seven regional vaccine centres across Northern Ireland.

They can avail of the walk-in facilities or, if they wish to book an appointment, the online system will be available from tomorrow (Thursday).

The move follows the announcement on Monday of new guidance from JCVI that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be offered to some children and young people aged 12 years and over.

Children and young people aged 12 years and over who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will receive a letter from their GP on the next steps. There is no need to contact your GP. They will write to you.

Arrangements for the vaccination of children aged between 12 and 15 with specific underlying health conditions to receive vaccination are being finalised and will be announced shortly. In the meantime parents are asked not to bring their children under 16 years of age to vaccination centres until this is announced.

This group currently includes those with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities.