Search our Archive

21/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Walk-in vaccines now available for nearly 18s at Foyle Arena in Derry

Renewed push for as many people as possible to get vaccinated

'If you can get vaccinated, do it' - says Adam B

Adam B receiving his first Covid-19 jab at the Foyle Arena earlier this year.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Young people who turn 18 on or before 31 October 2021 can now access their vaccines at the seven regional vaccine centres across Northern Ireland.

They can avail of the walk-in facilities or, if they wish to book an appointment, the online system will be available from tomorrow (Thursday).

The move follows the announcement on Monday of new guidance from JCVI that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be offered to some children and young people aged 12 years and over.

Children and young people aged 12 years and over who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will receive a letter from their GP on the next steps.  There is no need to contact your GP.  They will write to you.

Arrangements for the vaccination of children aged between 12 and 15 with specific underlying health conditions to receive vaccination are being finalised and will be announced shortly. In the meantime parents are asked not to bring their children under 16 years of age to vaccination centres until this is announced.

This group currently includes those with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities.  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie