21/07/2021

Owners of County Derry pub say the 'massive surge' in Covid cases has vindicated their decision to stay closed

Central Bar did not reopen following recent lockdown

Staff reporter

The owners of a County Derry pub have said the 'massive surge' in Covid cases has vindicated their decision to remain closed.

Pubs in Northern Ireland were recently allowed to reopen following the long lockdown.

However, the Central Bar in Garvagh stayed closed because its owners were concerned about the continued spread of the disease.

In a post on the pub's Facebook page yesterday, the owners say they believe they made the right decision.

"Numerous recent outbreaks of Covid plus the massive surge throughout the North and across the water has vindicated our decision to remain closed.

"Despite the vaccine rollout, people are still falling ill to Covid and it seems to be rife throughout Garvagh and surrounding areas. For this reason alone, we will be remaining closed.

"The Central Bar management really look forward to re-opening but we are not willing to put our staff and customers at unnecessary risk.

"The current virus outbreak is following the same patterns as past pandemics and if it continues to do so, then this winter could be very bad indeed.

"We at The Central feel that those in power, who are currently making the decisions regarding business opening, need to start putting people before the economy. The welfare of people, namely our staff and customers, will always be foremost in our minds

"Please remain safe and look after those near and dear to you and we very much look forward to the time when we can once more safely enjoy your company at The Central Bar, Garvagh."

