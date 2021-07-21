Derry death notices - Wednesday, July 21, 2021

BUTLER (née Lynch), Rosetta. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rosetta Butler née Lynch, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, on the 19th of July 2021. Formerly of 19 Glenbrook Terrace and late of 24 Glendale Rd. May she rest in peace. Beloved mother of Glen. Devoted daughter of the late Celine Lynch. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Rosetta's remains will be reposing at her late residence from this evening, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 22nd July at 10:20am for 11:00am requiem mass in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. House strictly private from 9pm to 10am. Rosetta's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/steelstown St. Martin Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

McCLELLAND (née Simms), Margaret (Celine), 19th July 2021 peacefully at home, Bigwood Road, Ardmore and formerly of Foster’s Terrace, beloved wife of Thomas, loving mother of Richard, Martin, Derbhla and Mark, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Willie and the late Ann and Mary. House strictly private please. Immediate family only. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 10.10 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Action Cancer, Action Cancer House, 20 Windsor Avenue, Belfast, BT9 6EE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KELLY (née Conway) Glenullin 19th July 2021, Peacefully Lorraine R.I.P. late of 49 Churchtown Road. Beloved wife of Sean; loving mother of Rachel, Shauna, Eunan and devoted granny of Michael. Daughter of the late Frank and Annie and loving sister of John, Tony, Christina and Damian. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by the entire Kelly and Conway Family Circle (Draperstown & Glenullin). Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.

BUTCHER, Declan, 18th July 2021. R.I.P. Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Father of Alfie and Lilly Mai, loving son of Bronnagh and Sidney, a much loved brother of Conor, Shaunogh, Pearse, Emmett, Fiedhlim, Shea, Tiernan, Bronnagh Hannah, and the late Scarlette, R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral from his parents home: 26 Drummond Manor, Limavady on Thursday 22nd at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St Mary’s Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Northlands Centre, Shepherds Way, Dungiven Road, Derry, BT47 5GW Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GRANGE – (nee Thompson), 20th July 2021, peacefully, Margaret Helen, 13Newlands Crescent, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert John (Jack), beloved mother of Angela, dear mother-in-law of Dermott and much loved nannie of Mark and wife Livvy, Katherine and partner Michael. Service of thanksgiving in Burnside Presbyterian Church, Portstewart, on Friday at 10.30 a.m., followed by interment in Ballyclare New Cemetery at 1 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Air Ambulance N.I., c/o Ms. Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine. Lovingly remembered by all the family.