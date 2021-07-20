Search our Archive

20/07/2021

Confirmed that new Lidl store at Buncrana Road in Derry will open on July 29

German company planning to open two new outlets in the city

Lidl

The new Lidl store in Derry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

German international discount retailer chain, Lidl, will open its new £8 million 'superstore' in Derry on Thursday, July 29.

The new store is located at the junction of Buncrana Road and Springtown Road.

Work is also being carried out to erect traffic lights on Buncrana Road due to the expected increase of traffic in the area once the store opens on July 29.

Lidl said the new 'state of the art' store would create 10 new jobs.

Regional Director for Lidl Northern Ireland, Conor Boyle, said: “As Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket, we’re delighted to continue moving confidently forward with our long-established investment plans for the North West, bringing new employment opportunities to the local community and offering customers an enhanced shopping experience at this new location.

"We’re delighted to confirm the new Buncrana Road store opening date for Thursday 29 July. We’re looking forward to welcoming shoppers through our doors and bringing our fresh, high-quality products and market-leading value to more shoppers in the North West region.”

It is one of two new stores being opened in Derry by Lidl.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Planning Committee earlier this year permission for the erection of a £5 million supermarket and associated car park at undeveloped land to the east of the Kilfennan Link Roundabout on Crescent Link in the Waterside area of the city.

The Lidl spokesperson was unable to say when construction work on the Waterside store would begin.

She did, however, say it would create an additional 35 jobs.

