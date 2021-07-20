Special series of family fun days will be held next month in Derry

A special series of fun days will be held next month in Derry.

The events are being organised by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.

The fun days are for people living in the Bogside, Brandywell and Fountain areas.

The 'Happy Families Day' will be held on Tuesday, August 10.

There were be two sessions from 11am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm.

There will be range of activities on offer.

Due to Covid regulations, places for each session must be booked in advance.

A family fun day will be held on Thursday, August 12.

Again, there will be two sessions, from 11am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm.

Young people will get the chance to learn circus skills and there will also be a picnic.

To book a place on any of the sessions, email orlagh@bbhealthforum.org