20/07/2021

Will people from Northern Ireland be allowed to dine indoors in the Republic from next week?

Irish government criticised for its lack of information

Louth people who got Covid vaccination in North will get EU Digital certificates next month

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Donegal TD is criticising what he says is the Irish government’s failure to provide Irish citizens vaccinated north of the border with EU Digital Covid Certificates.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says for months, he and colleagues have been saying that Irish citizens vaccinated in Northern Ireland must not be left behind, particularly as many of them live in border counties of the Republic.

However, he says despite assurances this would be addressed, the government has not implemented any protocols to include vaccinations across the border.

Indoor dining is expected to return in the Republic from next Monday, July 26.

Only those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid will be allowed to dine indoors.

However, there remains doubt over how the system will operate in relation to people from Northern Ireland who have been fully vaccinated.

