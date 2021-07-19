Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Bulky waste collections in Derry have been temporarily suspended

Council says confirmed collections will go ahead

mattress

Mattresses are among items usually picked up in the bulky waste collections.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that due to operational issues, further bookings for the Bulky Waste service, for this week (week commencing July 19), have been temporarily suspended.

A council spokesperson said that confirmed bookings will be completed and have asked that items are left at the collection point, as scheduled.

Anyone with any issues or concerns are urged to get in touch with our team on 028 71374107.

