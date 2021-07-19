Derry death notices - Monday, July 19, 2021

MULDOON, Leona, (Nee Cooley) 18th July 2021 at her home 22 Oranmore Park, Derry. Beloved wife of Paul, Loving Mother of Gareth and Leah, Beloved daughter of Liam and Josephine, Dear sister of Paul, Liam and Late Nicola. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 9.20am to St Mary’s Church, Creggan for requiem mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will sadly missed by all her family and friends and all who knew her. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock Pray for her.

RANKIN, (217 Mayogall Road, Clady) 18th July 2021 (peacefully at Antrim Care Home) Rose RIP, beloved daughter of the late James and Margaret and much loved sister of Bobby Finn, Brigid (Marron) and the late Katie, Maggie and Annie. Funeral Arrangements Later. Due to the ongoing COVID - 19 pandemic Rose's Wake will be strictly private. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

RICHARDS, Neil, 17th July 2021 beloved partner of Denise, 20 Moss Park, Galliagh, loving father of Niall, Corey, Leah and Aaron, much loved grandfather of Iyla, Hannah, Cohen and Caolan and dear brother of Pamela, Ann and David. Funeral from his home on Monday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCANN, nee Tohill (Bellaghy) 18th July 2021, Teresa Elizabeth R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Thomas Henry and loving mother of Patricia (Kennedy) and Sean. Funeral from her home 7 Culbane Road on Tuesday 20th July for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughter, son, son in law Sean, daughter in law Sarah, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

MILLAR, nee Scott (Swatragh) 18th July 2021. Philomena (Mena) R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother of Martin and Mary Hampson, dear sister of Teresa and the late John, Patsy, Mary and Danny. Funeral from her home 11 Carnview on Tuesday 20th July for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St John the Baptist Granaghan, via webcam at st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, daughter in law Bernie, son in law Anthony, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

CARRICK (Ringsend) 18th, July 2021. Peacefully at home, James (Jim) late of 24 Mayboy Road Garvagh. Husband of the late Mary Letitia (May) and brother of the late Ruby, Margaret, William and Dorothy. Funeral from his nephew William’s residence, 58 Craigmore Road, Ringsend on Tuesday at 1.30pm for a service of thanksgiving in Ringsend Presbyterian

Church at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and numbers at the service are limited to family and close friends only. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

BURNSIDE (née Leahy), Stella Maris, 16th July 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Sam, 1 Moulton Park, Killylane Road, Eglinton, loving mother of Sarah, Kate and John and much loved grandmother of Jack, Sophie, Matthew, Ben and Aimee. House private please. Funeral from her home on Monday at 2 pm followed by interment in the adjacent St Canice’s Parish churchyard, Eglinton. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group or Friends of Altnagelvin both C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU.

GREEN (née Shields), Ann. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ann Green Née Shields peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 17th of July 2021, may she rest in peace . Late of 41 Old School Lane, Shantallow, Derry. Beloved wife of William (Deno) R.I.P. Loving mother of Mary, Robert, Stephanie and the late Sean R.I.P. A devoted grandmother and great grandmother and a much loved sister. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Monday 19th July, leaving at 10.30am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church , Carnhilll , interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed via the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Padre Pio pray for her. Oh St. John Paul, from heaven’s window, where we see you beside Mary, send God’s blessing down upon us all. Amen.

TAYLOR, John (Jackie) July 17, 2021 Peacefully at his home 32, Lapping Way, Clooney, Waterside ( surrounded by his loving family in his 87th year ) much loved husband of the late May, devoted father of Leonard, Raymond and Aubrey, loving father-in-law of Carol, Lynda and April, adored granda of Emma, Aaron, Graeme and Heather, dearest brother of Billy and the late, Robbie. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Monday 19th July at 2.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered, by his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle Too good in life to be forgotten in death, gone to be with the Lord.

BURNS, Geraldine, 17th July 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved partner of Joe, 1 Drumavalley, Magilligan loving mother of Declan and Caroline, step mother of David and Jonathan, daughter of the late Billy and Peggy Burns, Goshaden and dear sister of Dolores, Margo, Hilary, Martina and the late Joan and a cherished aunt, sister-in-law and granny. House strictly private please. Geraldine’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Ardmore on Monday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.