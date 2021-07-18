New campaign launched in a bid to bring more people 'home' to Derry

A new campaign has been launched in a bid to bring more people 'home' to Derry.

With the pandemic having transformed the world of work, more people have been working remotely from home.

For many, these new working conditions will continue into the future as remote working becomes a much larger part of economy.

This will open up opportunities for people when it decides where they want to live.

Invest Derry City & Strabane has launched the Work Life Balanced campaign which aimed at promoting the north west as a remote working destination for businesses while attracting highly skilled talent to the local area.

With commutes no longer needed, an increase in flexibility allows more time to be spent with family, but it also provides an opportunity to increase productivity.

IT services company Version 1, which employs over 1,500 staff across the world, has already committed to bringing new roles to Derry.

Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: "It is fantastic to see Version 1 bringing these opportunities to the North West, which we already know is an area full of potential and talented individuals.

"The COVID-19 pandemic proved that highly skilled jobs do not need to be in one fixed city, with so many successfully carrying out their work from home.

“If more companies decide to follow in Version 1's footsteps, we will be in a position to keep more of our talent pool here while also creating an attractive location for others to live and work in the North West."

The company has also been named a 'Great Place to Work' in both the UK and Ireland, ranking 16th in the UK last year and 9th in Ireland.

Scott Mitchell, Delivery Manager at Version 1, said: "Having started working for Version 1 in Belfast over three years ago, my family and I decided to move back to Derry during lockdown.

“The company fully supported this decision and provided project work and equipment to make the move as straightforward as possible.

"The work life balance is fantastic. I can spend time with the kids, walk the dogs, and find time to relax, all while doing my job to the best of my ability in a comfortable environment.

“It's fantastic to see Version 1 giving many more talented people in the North West the opportunity to secure highly skilled work while remaining at home."

Rosalind Young, Investment Manager, Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: "The Derry and Strabane area is a first-class place to work remotely for a number of reasons, including the exceptional broadband on offer.

“Additionally, salaries go that bit further thanks to the general cost of living, and the ease of access to green spaces contributes positively to our wellbeing.”

For more information on the Version 1 roles available in the North West and to apply, visit the Invest DS jobs portal on the website at www.investderrystrabane.com/worklife

For more information on support available to companies to locate here contact investment@derrystrabane.com