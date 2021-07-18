Derry death notices - Sunday, July 18, 2021

RICHARDS, Neil, 17th July 2021 beloved partner of Denise, 20 Moss Park, Galliagh, loving father of Niall, Corey, Leah and Aaron, much loved grandfather of Iyla, Hannah, Cohen and Caolan and dear brother of Pamela, Ann and David. Funeral from his home on Monday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BURNSIDE (née Leahy), Stella Maris, 16th July 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Sam, 1 Moulton Park, Killylane Road, Eglinton, loving mother of Sarah, Kate and John and much loved grandmother of Jack, Sophie, Matthew, Ben and Aimee. House private please. Funeral from her home on Monday at 2 pm followed by interment in the adjacent St Canice’s Parish churchyard, Eglinton. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group or Friends of Altnagelvin both C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU.

GREEN (née Shields), Ann. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ann Green Née Shields peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 17th of July 2021, may she rest in peace . Late of 41 Old School Lane, Shantallow, Derry. Beloved wife of William (Deno) R.I.P.

Loving mother of Mary, Robert, Stephanie and the late Sean R.I.P. A devoted grandmother and great grandmother and a much loved sister. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Monday 19th July, leaving at 10.30am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church , Carnhilll , interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed via the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Padre Pio pray for her. Oh St. John Paul, from heaven’s window, where we see you beside Mary, send God’s blessing down upon us all. Amen.

TAYLOR, John (Jackie) July 17, 2021 Peacefully at his home 32, Lapping Way, Clooney, Waterside ( surrounded by his loving family in his 87th year ) much loved husband of the late May, devoted father of Leonard, Raymond and Aubrey, loving father-in-law of Carol, Lynda and April, adored granda of Emma, Aaron, Graeme and Heather, dearest brother of Billy and the late, Robbie. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Monday 19th July at 2.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered, by his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle Too good in life to be forgotten in death, gone to be with the Lord.

BURNS, Geraldine, 17th July 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved partner of Joe, 1 Drumavalley, Magilligan loving mother of Declan and Caroline, step mother of David and Jonathan, daughter of the late Billy and Peggy Burns, Goshaden and dear sister of Dolores, Margo, Hilary, Martina and the late Joan and a cherished aunt, sister-in-law and granny. House strictly private please. Geraldine’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Ardmore on Monday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

BUCHANAN, Isaac, July 15, 2021 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by his loving family in his 83rd year) dearly beloved husband of Mavis, much loved daddy of Isaac, John, Robert and Adrian, a loving father-in-law of Donna, Sandra and Catherine, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral leaving his late home 45, Carmoney Road, Eglinton, on Sunday 18th July at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Faughanvale Presbyterian Churchyard at 1.30pm. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice or Faughanvale Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Too good in life to be forgotten in death, peacefully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn't awake you to suffer again.

QUIGLEY (née O'Kane), Sally, 16th July 2021, beloved wife of the late Johnny, 34 Benbradagh Avenue, Limavady, loving mother of Sean and Declan, dear mother-in-law of Debbie and Bronagh and much loved grandmother of James, Robin, Cormac, Manus and Aine. Funeral from her home, on Sunday at 10 o’clock for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House restricted to family only please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

BUCKELY, Colin, suddenly at home 15th July 2021. A private Family Funeral will take place on Monday 19th July 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.