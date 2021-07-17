Derry death notices - Saturday, July 17, 2021

BUCHANAN, Isaac, July 15, 2021 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by his loving family in his 83rd year) dearly beloved husband of Mavis, much loved daddy of Isaac, John, Robert and Adrian, a loving father-in-law of Donna, Sandra and Catherine, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral leaving his late home 45, Carmoney Road, Eglinton, on Sunday 18th July at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Faughanvale Presbyterian Churchyard at 1.30pm. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice or Faughanvale Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Too good in life to be forgotten in death, peacefully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn't awake you to suffer again.

QUIGLEY (née O'Kane), Sally, 16th July 2021, beloved wife of the late Johnny, 34 Benbradagh Avenue, Limavady, loving mother of Sean and Declan, dear mother-in-law of Debbie and Bronagh and much loved grandmother of James, Robin, Cormac, Manus and Aine. Funeral from her home, on Sunday at 10 o’clock for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House restricted to family only please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

BUCKELY, Colin, suddenly at home 15th July 2021. A private Family Funeral will take place on Monday 19th July 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

CURRAN, Jimmy, 25, Dunfield Terrace, Derry and formerly of Curlyhill, Strabane. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, July 14th, 2021, R.I.P. Beloved husband of Catherine, much loved father of Emma and Aoife, loving brother of Mary, Jack, Paddi, Paul, Sarah and the late Una. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 17th, in St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, Derry BT47 2BB. at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in Ardmore Churchyard. Due to Government restrictions, the house is strictly private. The Requiem Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam at

https://youtube.com/c/WatersideParish Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, Kevin, sisters, brothers and entire family circle. 'Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his Soul'

KANE (née McAuley), Cathy, 15th July 2021. Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of Chris, loving mother of Sean, Catherine, and Megan, a much loved grandmother of Caitlin, Conan, Ethan, Aoife, Ashton, Lily rose, and Layla. Deeply regretted by all her family circle and friends. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral from her home: 124 Whitehill Park, Limavady on Saturday 17th at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10am in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Chest, Heart and Stroke 21 Dublin Road, Belfast. BT2 7HB. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.