Abseil of Derry's Tower Museum being organised to raise money for local charity

An abseil of Derry's Tower Museum is being organised to raise money for a local charity.

The event on Saturday, September 18, will raise funds to support the work of Action Mental Health (AMH).

AMH provide a range of services to local people who are suffering mental health issues.

People are being encouraged to sign up to take part in the upcoming abseil.

There is a registration feee of £30 and a minimum sponsorship of £100 is required per participant.

People interested in being part of the event are asked to contact AMH on 028 7137 3502.

Places can also be booked via the Eventbrite website at - https://bit.ly/3ejDNKa

