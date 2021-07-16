People travelling over the summer will soon be able to download their vaccine certificates at home

The interim vaccine certification process is being updated to enable users to download their vaccine certificates at home. 

The current process is transitioning to the planned CCS (COVID Certification Service) and the first phase will commence this weekend for all new COVID Certificate requests.

Anyone travelling from Northern Ireland between 20 July and 25 July 2021 will now be able to access a downloadable certificate and QR code which offers security against fraud.

The updated process will make it easier and quicker for people to access their certificate, removing the need to collect them in person. 

Anyone travelling after 25 July should wait on the launch of the app which will be available next week.  Further details will follow, advising you when to apply.

Applications for travel on the 19 July will not be processed after 5pm today.

Details of how to apply for the interim scheme are available here: www.nidirect.gov.uk/interim-proof-vaccination-document

