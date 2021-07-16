Another Derry business decides to close temporarily due to Covid cases among its staff

Another popular hospitality business in Derry is to close temporarily because of Covid cases among its staff.

On Wednesday, the Blackbird pub on Foyle Street said it was closing for a short time as a result of positive Covid cases among its staff.

And, this afternoon, the Walled City Brewery at Ebrington Square said it was also closing its doors temporarily because of its staff have also test positive.

The Walled City Brewery owners said it was with 'deep regret' that they had taken the decision to close from 3pm today until next Thursday, July 22, due to 'a couple' of staff having tested positive and having to self-isolate.

The restaurant said that all those with bookings would be contacted.

"These are incredibly hard circumstances for us and all service industries, so we appreciate your patience and understanding as we try and look after our amazing staff," the owners said in a post on their Facebook page.