Another Derry business decides to close temporarily due to Covid cases among its staff

Walled City Brewery says the decision was taken with 'deep regret'

Another Derry business decides to close temporarily due to Covid cases among its staff

The Walled City Brewery will be closed until next Thursday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Another popular hospitality business in Derry is to close temporarily because of Covid cases among its staff.

On Wednesday, the Blackbird pub on Foyle Street said it was closing for a short time as a result of positive Covid cases among its staff.

And, this afternoon, the Walled City Brewery at Ebrington Square said it was also closing its doors temporarily because of its staff have also test positive.

The Walled City Brewery owners said it was with 'deep regret' that they had taken the decision to close from 3pm today until next Thursday, July 22, due to 'a couple' of staff having tested positive and having to self-isolate.

The restaurant said that all those with bookings would be contacted.

"These are incredibly hard circumstances for us and all service industries, so we appreciate your patience and understanding as we try and look after our amazing staff," the owners said in a post on their Facebook page.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie