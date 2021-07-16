Prescription drugs stolen from County Derry pharmacy

A 32 year old man has been arrested following a burglary which occurred at commercial premises in Moneymore on Thursday July 15.

At around 2:20am, it was reported that entry was gained to a pharmacy located in the Smith Street area. It is believed that a quantity of prescription drugs were taken during the incident.

"A male was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries," said a police spokesperson.

"Police would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the public to be vigilant and to ensure they do not put their health at risk by purchasing medication from an illicit source.

"Anyone who finds prescription medicine, or who is offered prescription medication for sale, should contact police immediately.

"Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 172 15/07/21.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."