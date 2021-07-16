Covid-19: Visiting restrictions restrictions eased at Derry hospitals

Visiting restrictions at two Derry hospitals are being 'cautiously' eased for the next seven days.

Visiting to Altnagelvin Hospital and Waterside Hospital were paused on Friday last as a result of a significant increase in Covid-19 transmission in the North West which resulted in a sharp rise in admissions of Covid-19 patients.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust has reviewed the situation and from today, for a period of seven days, is adopting a 'one-one-one' approach, which means each patient, in both hospitals, will be permitted one visitor, for a maximum time of one hour, once in the week.

The situation will be reviewed again on Friday next, July 23.

More frequent visiting in exceptional circumstances, such as at the end of life will continue to be permitted, as will visiting for birthing partners to maternity services, each in a risk assessed way.

Presently the Western Trust has a total of 31 Covid positive patients, with 22) in Altnagelvin and nine in the South West Acute Hospital.

Western Trust executive director of nursing, Primary Care and Older People’s Services, Dr Bob Brown, said: “We are extremely grateful for the public’s understanding regarding our decision to pause visiting in Altnagelvin and Waterside Hospitals last Friday given the increasing Covid levels and hospital admissions being experienced at that time.

“We understand that changes to visiting arrangements can cause distress for family members as well as patients, however our first priority will always be patient and staff safety, and this informed the decision we took last Friday. We do recognise the importance of visiting as a means of supporting the wellbeing of patients and have further reviewed our position today.”