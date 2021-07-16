PSNI appealing for witnesses to an attack on two men in Derry's city centre

Police are investigating an assault in Derry's city centre.
Investigating officers want to hear from any witnesses to the attack which took place in the Shipquay Street area around 2.15am on Sunday, July 4.
Two men in the 20s were attacked during the incident.
Police have now released any more details about the attack or the extent of the men's injuries.
"It is understood a number of perpetrators were involved and a female may also have been in the group," said a PSNI spokesperson.
"If you can help please ring 101 and quote reference 329 of July 4th."
