Protest to be held in Derry tomorrow about proposed Troubles 'amnesty'

The protest will be held at Free Derry Corner tomorrow.
A protest will be held tomorrow in Derry in relation to the Troubles 'amnesty' being proposed by the British government.
Earlier this week, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis outlined the government's plans to introduce a statue of limitations for Troubles-related offences before 1998.
Victims's families have said this equates to an amnesty for those responsible for murder.
Tomorrow's protest will be held at Free Derry Corner at 1pm.
It is being organised by members of the Bloody Sunday March organisation.
