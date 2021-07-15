New measures to be installed in a bid to tackle the problem of bird poo on Craigavon Bridge in Derry

Users of walkway have complained about amount of droppings on lower deck

Craigavon Bridge

Reporter:

Staff reporter

New measures are to be installed in a bid to deal with the problem of bird droppings on Craigavon Bridge in Derry.

For many years, people using the walkway on the lower deck of the bridge have highlighted the large amount of bird droppings on the path due to the number of birds roosting in the bridge.

Now, the Department of Infrastructure is to take steps in a bid to address the problem.

New anti-roosting measures are to be installed as part of a upgrade of the bridge.

New lighting will also be installed on the lower deck while there will also be a new design for the controlled crossing on the lower deck of the bridge.

The work is due to begin in the 2021/22 financial year.

The new measures have been welcomed by SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

“I have been contacted on numerous occasions by constituents who have been particularly concerned about the amount of bird droppings that steadily build up on the walkway and railings.

“Not only is it unsightly, it poses a public health risk,” said Mrs McLaughlin.

“The inclusion of a new crossing on the lower deck will also be of great benefit to pedestrians on what is a notoriously busy carriageway.

“I hope that a new crossing will encourage more visitors arriving by rail to explore our beautiful river walkways, allowing them to enjoy the city as a whole. 

“I am therefore pleased that DfI are seeking a permanent solution to these issues.” 

