Man arrested in connection with hijacking on Derry-Strabane road

Police continue to appeal for information

ma

The hijacking took place in Magheramason on the Derry-Strabane road.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A man has been arrested in connection with a car hijacking on the main Derry to Strabane road earlier this week.

Two women, one in her 80s, were left badly shaken following the incident which occurred on Monday night on Victoria Road in Magheramason.

The man, aged 33 years old, was arrested on suspicion of hijacking, attempted hijacking and arson.

He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries. 
However, police are continuing to appeal for witnesses in relation to the hijacking and attempted hijackings and are asking anyone with information about any of the incidents to call them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 2585 of 12/07/21. 
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

