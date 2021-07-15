Man due in court today charged in connection with murder at County Derry campsite

Pic: Desmond Loughrey
A 53-year-old man has been formally charged with the murder of Kathleen Brankin.
The 37-year-old died from stabbing wounds sustained at Swanns Bridge camping site near Limavady on Monday, July 12.
A police spokesperson confirmed the accused will appear before a court today charged with murder.
"Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the death of 37-year-old Katie Brankin at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road in Limavady on Monday 12 July have charged a 53-year-old man with murder," they said.
"He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow (15 July) via videolink.
"As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.