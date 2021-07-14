Murder accused charged to court

The 53-year-old will appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Murder accused charged to court

Pic: Desmond Loughrey

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A 53-year-old man has been formally charged with the murder of Kathleen Brankin.

The 37-year-old died from stabbing wounds sustained at Swanns Bridge camping site near Limavady on Monday July 12.

A police spokesperson confirmed the accused will appear before a court tomorrow charged with murder.

"Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the death of 37-year-old Katie Brankin at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road in Limavady on Monday 12 July have charged a 53-year-old man with murder," they said. 

"He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow (15 July) via videolink.

"As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

