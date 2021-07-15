Derry death notices - Thursday, July 15, 2021

McMONAGLE, 14th. July 2021 peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge, Care Home, DANIEL, (late of Alexander House, formerly of Glenview Avenue), beloved son of the late Daniel and Catherine, loving brother of the late Hugh, Kathleen, Reba, Mina, Agnes, Maggie, Tillie, Marie, Patsy and Carrie and a dear and loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Removal leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Thursday the 15th. Inst. at 6:10 p.m. to St. Eugene's Cathedral for requiem mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 3:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

CHAMBERS, James (Jim), 14th July 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Cheadle Park. Dearly beloved Husband of Elizabeth. A loving Father of James, Ian, and Heather, and a Dear Father in Law of Janice, Mary and Norman. A Devoted Grandfather of Zoe, Adam and Emma. A Funeral Service will take place at Ballyoan Cemetery on Friday 16th July 2021 at 2-00 pm. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Chest, Heart And Stroke 21 Dublin Road Belfast BT2 7HB Deeply regretted by his entire Family Circle and Friends. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321. Precious Memories.

NEELY, William John (Willis), July 13, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family) adored dad of Stephen, Rachael and David, loving father-in-law of Fiona, Colin and Sandra, much loved granda, devoted son of Annie and the late John, precious brother of Beth, Edwin, Evelyn, Stephen, Lorraine and the late Thomas. Funeral leaving his late home 54, Drum Road, Lisdillion, on Friday 16th July, at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Glendermott Presbyterian Church, at 12. 30pm.Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. Now the labours task is over, one of life's true gentlemen.

McLAUGHLIN, M.B.E. (née Forsythe) – 13rd July 2021, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, surrounded by her loving family, Sheila (in her 93rd year), formerly of Mount Eden, Limavady. Former Music Teacher and Piano Tutor in Limavady Grammar School. Much loved wife of the late Rob, dear Mum of Geoff, Vivienne, Hilary and Clive, a mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister to Ken. Service Of Thanksgiving in Limavady Baptist Church on Friday 16th July at 1.00pm (with restricted numbers due to Covid 19 regulations) followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. “Next to the Word of God, the noble art of music is the greatest treasure in the world.” - Martin Luther

PAINTER, July 13th 2021. Passed away peacefully at her own home surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth (Lily) 17 Benevenagh Drive, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Michael, Loving mother of Keith, Neil and Sharon. Dear mother in law of Cherie and David. Devoted grandmother of Gemma, Nathan, Jack. Great grandmother of Mia, Harry, Robin, Harley, Oscar and Alice. Precious Aunt of Joanne and Darren. House strictly private by her own request. Funeral service in Christ Church, Limavady on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard (Sadly due to the current pandemic, funeral numbers are restricted to practice social distancing). Family flowers on please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church, Limavady, forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Will be deeply missed by the whole family circle. "Forever in our hearts".

DERBY - July 14, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness, Alfred Lennox (Alfie), 160 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt. Dearly loved husband of Mary Joyce (Joy), much loved father of Shirley, Linda, Richard, Trevor and Anne, a dear father-in-law of Ivan, Roy, Tanya and Peter, devoted grandfather of Andrew, Kathryn, Steven, Lauren, David, Scott, Curtis, Cameron, Joel, Morgan and Cheyenne and a dearest brother of the late Maud, Willie-John, Sadie and Jonathan. House strictly private due to current government restrictions. Funeral from his home on Friday, July 16 at 1:30pm for service in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church at 2:15pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Help for Heroes, payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Or online donation payable via www.garvinsfuneralservice.co.uk. "Early morning thoughts, precious evening memories, everlasting love".

FLEMING, Stephen, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Stephen Fleming peacefully at home on the 14th of July 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 80 Curragh Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late John and May R.I.P.

Loving brother of Sinead, Maeve, Betty and the late Marian and Don R.I.P. Devoted Uncle to Barry, Lisa, Austin, Gavin, Meghan and Mark and great uncle of Caoimhin and Thea and Finn. Reposing at his late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral will leave his late residence on Friday 16th of July at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam

https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the wider family circle. St Therese of Lisieux of pray for him.

KELLY (née McChrystal), Margaret, 13th July 2021, peacefully at her home, in the arms of her devoted family, beloved wife of the late Charlie, 15 Mimosa Court, Gobnascale, loving mother of Gerard, Margaret, Charlie, Pat, Kevin, Sean-Bosco, Paul, Carmel, Moira, Jim and the late Mark and Paula, a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, a dear and loving sister, aunt and friends who will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to immediate family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie (www.mariecurie.org.uk/donate) or via Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. St. Padre Pio intercede for her. St Margaret Mary Alacoque pray for her.

DALY (nee McCleery), 13th July 2021, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, GERALDINE (late of Beechwood Avenue), beloved wife of Tom, loving mother of Jennifer, Paul and Mark, devoted grandmother of Charlie, Thomas, Tim, Grace and Rory, a dear and loving sister of Marie, Brian, Bernadette, Paula, Anne and the late Billy. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to The Sperrin Suite, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, or Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BIGGER (née Lindsay) - July 9th 2021 (suddenly) at the Royal Victoria Hospital (after a short illness), Heather Ann, much loved Wife of Stanley, 139 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, devoted Mother of Lorna, Gareth and Alastair, a dear Mother-in-Law of Brent, Grace and Emma, precious Nana of Catelyn, Rachel, Lauren, Seth, Hunter, Lilly, Sloane and the late baby Willow and a beloved Sister, Sister-in-Law and Aunt. Funeral from her home on Thursday, July 15th at 12.45pm (approx.) to St. Swithin's Parish Church, Magherafelt for service at 1.30pm (numbers are limited), followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery at 2.45pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to TinyLife, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts".