SDLP suspend Derry councillor after he is charged with a series of sex offences

The SDLP has suspended a Derry councillor after he appeared in court today charged with a number of sex offences.

Jim McKeever, an SDLP councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council, appeared at Derry Magistrates Court.

He was charged with seven counts of indecently assaulting a woman and two counts of gross indecency towards a child.

The offences are alleged to have happened on dates unknown between August 1, 1981 and December 31, 1988.

During a preliminary enquiry today, McKeever said he did not wish to say anything in answer to the charges at this stage.

He was released on bail of £500 to appear at Derry Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

The defendant was ordered to have no contact with the alleged injured party or any witnesses involved in the case.

When contacted by the Derry News, a spokesperson for the SDLP said: “The SDLP has suspended Cllr Jim McKeever from the party and removed the whip on Derry and Strabane District Council with immediate effect.

“The party will be issuing no further comment on this matter due to ongoing legal proceedings.”