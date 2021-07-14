SDLP suspend Derry councillor after he is charged with a series of sex offences

Jim McKeever appeared in court today on charges dating back to the 1980s

SDLP suspend Derry councillor after he is charged with a series of sex offences

SDLP councillor Jim McKeever.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

The SDLP has suspended a Derry councillor after he appeared in court today charged with a number of sex offences.

Jim McKeever, an SDLP councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council, appeared at Derry Magistrates Court.

He was charged with seven counts of indecently assaulting a woman and two counts of gross indecency towards a child.

The offences are alleged to have happened on dates unknown between August 1, 1981 and December 31, 1988.

During a preliminary enquiry today, McKeever said he did not wish to say anything in answer to the charges at this stage.

He was released on bail of £500 to appear at Derry Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

The defendant was ordered to have no contact with the alleged injured party or any witnesses involved in the case.

When contacted by the Derry News, a spokesperson for the SDLP said: “The SDLP has suspended Cllr Jim McKeever from the party and removed the whip on Derry and Strabane District Council with immediate effect.

“The party will be issuing no further comment on this matter due to ongoing legal proceedings.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie