Police appealing for information about the theft

Car stolen from outside a house in Derry this morning found hidden in a woodland area in the city

The car was found this afternoon.

Police have found a car stolen from outside a house in Derry this morning hidden in a woodland area.

The car was stolen around 7am from a house at Good Shepherd Glen in the Waterside.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers were on patrol in the Top of the Hill area this afternoon when they came across the stolen car hidden in woodland area.

The police are appealing for information about the theft.

"Did you see this vehicle being driven around from 7am this morning? It was stolen from a property in Good Shepherd Glen.

"If you have any information please ring us on 101 quoting reference 339 of today’s date or contact us online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."

