Derry SDLP councillor appears in court charged with series of sex offences

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A Derry councillor was today charged with a series of sex offences.
Jim McKeever, an SDLP councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council, appeared at the local magistrates court.
The 62-year-old (pictured right) was charged with seven counts of indecently assaulting a woman and two counts of gross indecency towards a child.
The offences are alleged to have happened on dates unknown between August 1, 1981 and December 31, 1988.
During a preliminary enquiry today, McKeever, from Tamneyreagh Park in Eglinton, said he did not wish to say anything in answer to the charges at this stage.
He was released on bail of £500 to appear at Derry Crown Court on a date to be fixed.
The defendant was ordered to have no contact with the alleged injured party or any witnesses involved in the case.
