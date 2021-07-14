Police name Limavady murder victim

Pic: Desmond Loughrey
Police have named the victim who was stabbed to death at a County Derry campsite on Monday evening.
She was 37-year-old Kathleen 'Katie' Brankin from the Newtownabbey area of County Antrim.
"Detectives are continuing to question a 53-year-old man on suspicion of her murder," said a PSNI spokesperson.
"Anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the murder is urged to contact the investigation team on 101 quoting reference number 2211 of 12/07/21.
"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous."
