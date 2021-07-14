British government expected today to announce details of a 'Troubles' amnesty

The British government is today expected to announce details of a proposed 'Troubles' amnesty.
It is believed the proposals involve a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions in Troubles-related cases pre-dating the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
Secretary of State Brandon Lewis will address MPs in the House of Commons later about the proposals.
It is believed any proposed statute of limitations would apply to former members of the security forces as well as ex-paramilitaries.
However, Northern Ireland's five main political parties, the Irish government and several victims' groups have been highly critical of any suggested blanket ban on prosecutions for Trouble-era offences.
