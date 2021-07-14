Derry death notices - Wednesday, July 14, 2021

KELLY (née McChrystal), Margaret, 13th July 2021, peacefully at her home, in the arms of her devoted family, beloved wife of the late Charlie, 15 Mimosa Court, Gobnascale, loving mother of Gerard, Margaret, Charlie, Pat, Kevin, Sean-Bosco, Paul, Carmel, Moira, Jim and the late Mark and Paula, a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, a dear and loving sister, aunt and friends who will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to immediate family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie (www.mariecurie.org.uk/donate) or via Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. St. Padre Pio intercede for her. St Margaret Mary Alacoque pray for her.

DALY (nee McCleery), 13th July 2021, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, GERALDINE (late of Beechwood Avenue), beloved wife of Tom, loving mother of Jennifer, Paul and Mark, devoted grandmother of Charlie, Thomas, Tim, Grace and Rory, a dear and loving sister of Marie, Brian, Bernadette, Paula, Anne and the late Billy. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to The Sperrin Suite, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, or Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

GALLAGHER, Eamonn, 12th July 2021 beloved husband of the late Tilly, formerly of Brookhill, Culmore Road, loving father of Moya, Eamon, Katrina and Fiona and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and uncle. Funeral from his daughter’s home, 13A Deanfield, Limavady Road, on Wednesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday from 11 am to 1 pm. House restricted to family only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'BRIEN (née McDevitt), Mary Teresa (Marina), 12th July 2021 beloved wife of the late James, 72 Danesfort Crescent, loving mother of John, Caroline, Terence, Kieran, David and Don, mother-in-law of Johnny, Karen, Melissa, Colette and Joanne, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Seamus, Don, Pat, Tony, Lawrence and Liz. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McSTRAVICK (née Finn), Nora. R.I.P. 11th July 2021 Peacefully at her home: 5 Gortmore Place Strathfoyle. (Formerly of County Armagh). Beloved wife of the late Eugene R.I.P. loving mother of Gerard, Catherine, Patrica, Kieran, Joan, Aisling, Conor, and the late Philomena, and Martina, and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Dear sister of the late Margaret, Mary, Ann, Michael, John, Edward, and Frank R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral from her home on Wednesday 14th at 10.35am for requiem mass at 11.00am in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Strathfoyle followed by interment in Ballyoan Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed via YouTube Waterside Parish. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to: Alzheimer’s Society No 1 Ground Floor, Sevenoaks, Derry BT47 6AL, Enquiries to O’Briens of Limavady funeral directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

BOYD, William Thomas (Billy), July 11, 2021 Peacefully at Rushall Private Nursing Home, Limavady (surrounded by his loving family in his 87th year) much loved husband of the late Mary, devoted father of Diane, Trevor, Sandra, Lynda and Steven, loving father-in- law, adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 63, Park Road, Ballymagorry on Wednesday 14th July at 12.00noon followed by burial in Leckpatrick Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Dementia N.I c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. One of Life's true gentlemen.

BIGGER (née Lindsay) - July 9th 2021 (suddenly) at the Royal Victoria Hospital (after a short illness), Heather Ann, much loved Wife of Stanley, 139 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, devoted Mother of Lorna, Gareth and Alastair, a dear Mother-in-Law of Brent, Grace and Emma, precious Nana of Catelyn, Rachel, Lauren, Seth, Hunter, Lilly, Sloane and the late baby Willow and a beloved Sister, Sister-in-Law and Aunt. Funeral from her home on Thursday, July 15th at 12.45pm (approx.) to St. Swithin's Parish Church, Magherafelt for service at 1.30pm (numbers are limited), followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery at 2.45pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to TinyLife, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts".