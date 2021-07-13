Joe is Bellaghy-bound in the latest episode of Mahon's Way

The show will be aired on Monday night.

A County Derry village is to be the subject of a UTV series next week as presenter Joe Mahon works his way around the villages of the North.

Last night, Mahon's Way featured nearby Lough Beg, and in next week's programme, Joe ventures inland to Bellaghy, where he will visit the Bellaghy Bawn.

Stefanie McMullan, an archaeologist with the Historic Environment Division of the Department for Communities, invites Joe to explore the building's complex history.

Bellaghy Bawn started out as a Plantation fortification in the early 17th century, before evolving into a dispensary for the local population in the 19th and 20th centuries.

It now serves the community as an interpretative and exhibition space.

'Mahon's Way' will be aired on UTV1 on Monday July 19 at 8.00pm, and afterwards via the ITV Hub.

