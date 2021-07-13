Charity presentation for Rossmar School

The school ended the term with two funding presentations.

Charity presentation for Rossmar School

Michael Cartin Audrey Moore with money collected by his grandparents.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry school has ended their school year with the presentation of money raised to support them during the year.

Rossmar School, Limavady, held a number of cheque presentations during the last week of term after several fundraising activities were organised.

Leona Dunne and Ciara Mulholland of Lil Miss Prims present their cheque.

Leona Dunne and Ciara Mulholland from Lil Miss Prims, Dungiven, presented the school with a cheque for £525, while Martin and Mary Doherty also presented money raised as a thank you as their grandson left the school for the final time after completing the summer term.

