Funding boost for local Irish language programmes

Mid Ulster District Council have approved their Irish Language Action Plan

Earning a fáinne airgid at Feis Charn Tóchair - the event will receive a boost under the new plans.

A number of Irish language groups within the Mid Ulster area are to receive a funding boost after a local council passed a development plan for the language.

Mid Ulster District Council's Irish Language Action Plan was approved at last week's Development Committee and will provide 17 groups in the area with a combined funding boost of £50,000.

The funding will enhance council plans to support local Irish language groups within the area with their events.

Sinn Féin councillor Córa Corry has welcomed the approval of the action plan, which has also fulfilled one of the council's organisational requirements.

“I am delighted that the Irish Language Plan has passed at tonight’s Development Committee along with funding,” she said.

“With these now in place I hope we can continue to grow the language and to reach not only those who already speak the language but those who may be new to it.

Cllr Corry

“The Irish language Community in Mid Ulster is thriving and continues to grow with a number of Gaelscoileanna as well as Irish language classes and programmes for adults and families in the area.

“Groups like An Carn and Gaelscoil na Speiríní provide a wide range of other activities including walks in the Sperrins, talks, music nights and An Croí coffee shop is a buzzing social hub for Irish speakers.”

With ongoing Covid issues curtailing opportunities for local students to study at residential colleges in the Gaeltacht areas of Donegal, the council are focusing efforts on local schemes instead.

“It is envisaged that key activities which have been identified will go ahead within guidelines at a local level to reduce the impact on local Irish language learners,” said Cllr Corry.

“Funding is instead being directed at a number of locally based schemes for both adults and children and young people such as Feis Charn Tóchair online children's arts festival.

“I would encourage anyone to take the opportunity to learn a cúpla focal and check out some of the many growing Irish language groups in the area.”

