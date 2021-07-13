Special reception for Causeway Enterprise Fund recipients

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hosted a special reception for the recipients of this year’s Enterprise Fund.

The entrepreneurs were invited to the event hosted by Councillor Richard Holmes at Cloonavin on Thursday July 8, which was also attended by special guest, Hope Macauley.

A previous recipient of the Enterprise Fund, Hope spoke about its impact on her highly successful fashion business which has gone on to receive international recognition.

“The Enterprise Fund was very significant financial support at the right time for my new business as it allowed me to identify, attract and engage with new customers from all around the world,” she said.

“This in turn increased sales, heightened my profile and gave employment to local people. I am very grateful to be a recipient of The Enterprise Fund.”

Offering his congratulations to Hope, and this year’s successful applicants, the Mayor said it was good to hear from successful applicants.

“It was inspiring to hear directly from Hope about the opportunities the Enterprise Fund helped to create for her,” he said.

“Council is delighted to have been able to support Hope in this way - she is a wonderful ambassador for Causeway Coast and Glens as she takes her unique, vibrant designs across the globe.

“We recognise that new businesses are the cornerstone of the local economy and that they are now facing even greater challenges on the path to sustained viability.

“Council’s Enterprise Fund has proven to be a hugely positive initiative and as Mayor I am very proud that we are helping to support innovative businesses as they set out to achieve further success.

“We look forward to seeing how they use the funding to expand and develop in the months ahead. They can also be assured that our support won’t stop here as Council also provides varied digital support avenues and mentoring programmes as their business journey continues.”

The Enterprise Fund is an annual grant initiative set up by Council to assist young businesses (less than two years old) to achieve the next step in their growth plan.

Among the 2021 recipients from County Derry were Admin Answers NI (Kilrea), Charlotte Smyth Art (Limavady), Copperlane (Coleraine), Customised Prints & Embroidery (Ballykelly), Hass Crafts (Dungiven), Karen Crudden Physio (Greysteel), OBG Fabrications Ltd. (Coleraine), Olivia’s Haven (Coleraine), Powered EVNI (Portstewart), Premium Clean NI (Dungiven) and White River Charters Ltd. (Coleraine).