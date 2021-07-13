Talk to reveal County Derry link to Bastille Day

A County Derry historian is set to explore the area's links to Bastille Day after uncovering a wealth of previously unrecorded information.

Stephen McCracken, from Magilligan, will give a talk at St Joseph's Community Hub, Antrim, as part of Reclaim the Enlightenment's Bastille Day celebrations.

The historian said he was able to piece together what happened across north Derry using a number of modern books.

“Many books give fleeting references to Bastille Day being celebrated in Newtown-Limavady and Derry,” he told the County Derry Post.

“The gathering of £600 for the French National Assembly was really all previous books every stated.

“Using the more modern books 'The Presbytery of Limavady' and 'An Illustrated History of Limavady', with the newspaper archives I was able to form a greater understanding of what actually happened.”

A depiction of Belfast during Bastille Day celebrations in 1792.

While no evidence was uncovered of Bastille Day being celebrated in Coleraine or Derry, there were many references to Limavady.

“The Belfast`s Northern Star stated that, at a meeting in William Miller's house chaired by the Presbyterian Minister of Drumachose Rev Daniel Blair, the town would unanimously celebrate Bastille Day in 1792 and this would be an annual event.

“Thomas Moore is also named as taking the Chair's position after the meeting was concluded. Rev Daniel Blair came from Ballymoney and was friendly with the Rev Tennant whom he would correspond with.

“He started his Drumachose Ministry in 1788 and in 1797 when the authorities were clamping down on the United Irishmen he had fled Limavaday with a number of other “respectable inhabitants”, when he had heard a troop of 100 soldiers were on route to arrest them.

“It is unknown how long he went into hiding for. He passed away in 1811 leaving a widow in Limavady.”

During his research, Stephen discovered that a parade had been held in Limavady on July 14 1792, with the Northern Star describing it as follows:

“Rev Blair presided and the evening was spent with great propriety, decorum and every demonination of real joy,-- patriotic fervour glowed in every countenance, and the flame of liberty sparkled in every eye.”

“That evening Limavady would go on to hold a number of toasts the first of around 20 being to the King and Prince of Wales,” added Stephen.

“However, within a few more toasts, these turned to “freedom and independence for Ireland.”

Bastille Day was not the only French celebration to be held in Ulster, but the consequences of celebrations held in September 1792 put a stop to any further celebration.

It is stated in 'History of Belfast' that the Battle of Valmy was celebrated across the country.

“This celebrated the first major victory for the French National Assembly over a Prussian/Holy Roman Empire army which led to the newly assembled French National Convention to formally declare the end of monarchy,” explained Stephen.

“Valmy permitted the development of the Revolution and all its resultant ripple effects, and for that it is regarded by historians as one of the most significant battles in history.

“From now on the British authorities would clamp down on subsequent Bastille days taking note of what had just happened at Valmy and its subsequent declarations.”

The talk will take place at St Joseph's Church, Antrim on Wednesday July 14 at 1.30pm.

The event is free of charge but due to Covid-19 regulations it will be ticketed, with anyone interested asked to register via Eventbrite.