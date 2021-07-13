New Lidl store at Buncrana Road in Derry due to open before the end of the month

German international discount retailer chain, Lidl, will open its new £8 million 'superstore' in Derry at the end of this month.

Construction work on the new store, located at the junction of Buncrana Road and Springtown Road, is nearing completion.

Work is currently being carried out to erect traffic lights on Buncrana Road due to the expected increase of traffic in the area once the store opens on July 29.

A Lidl spokesperson said the new 'state of the art' store would create 10 new jobs.

The spokesperson added: “Occupying a total space of 10,000 square metres, with a sales floor of 2,217 square metres, the new store reflects our bold ‘Concept’ design, with an emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency.

“The store boasts a high-quality shopping environment with more space, wider aisles, longer tills, restroom and baby-changing facilities and improved staff facilities."

It is one of two new stores being opened in Derry by Lidl.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Planning Committee earlier this year permission for the erection of a £5 million supermarket and associated car park at undeveloped land to the east of the Kilfennan Link Roundabout on Crescent Link in the Waterside area of the city.

The Lidl spokesperson was unable to say when construction work on the Waterside store would begin.

She did, however, say it would create an additional 35 jobs.