Money raised for life-saving air ambulance service in memory of young Derry man

Members and supporters of the Glenn family hand over the money to representatives of the Air Ambulance.
The family and friends of a young Derry man who died in tragic circumstances over four years ago have presented fundraising money to local charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
The body of the 23-year-old Jack Glenn was recovered from the River Foyle in March 2017, over seven weeks after he went missing.
His father, Colin, grandfather, Jack Snr and friends recently handed over £3,300 to Ian Crowe, Air Ambulance trustee, in front of Derry's Guildhall.
The donation was raised through the annual Jack Glenn Memorial Father’s Day Rideout.
A spokesperson for Air Ambulance said: “The charity would like to send a special thanks to everyone who participated and travelled from all parts of the province to support Colin and help raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI that will help to save lives, brains and limbs.”
