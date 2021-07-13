Primark looking for full-time and part-time staff for its store in Derry

The Primark store in Derry's city centre is looking for new staff.
A range of part-time and full-time positions are now available at the store.
These include a part-time department manager and a full-time visual merchandising assistant.
Primark are also looking for part-time retail assistants who can work evenings and at the weekend.
You can find out more information about the jobs and how to apply here - https://bit.ly/3hxKJp4
