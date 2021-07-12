Orange men parade of Derry's Walls for the first time in years

Last night's '11th Night' bonfire in the Fountain Estate.
The first Orange Order parade on Derry's historic walls in a number of years has passed off peacefully.
The July 12 parade was smaller than normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Smaller parades were also held in the Waterside area of the city.
'Eleventh Night' bonfires in the city also passed off without incident.
Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said: “I am pleased that today has passed without incident.
“I would like to thank and acknowledge all of the people who helped make this a safe and enjoyable day for many.”
“We will be continuing our duties throughout the night to keep our communities safe.”
