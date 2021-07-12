Orange men parade of Derry's Walls for the first time in years

12th July parades pass off peacefully

Last night's '11th Night' bonfire in the Fountain Estate.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The first Orange Order parade on Derry's historic walls in a number of years has passed off peacefully.

The July 12 parade was smaller than normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Smaller parades were also held in the Waterside area of the city.

'Eleventh Night' bonfires in the city also passed off without incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said: “I am pleased that today has passed without incident.
“I would like to thank and acknowledge all of the people who helped make this a safe and enjoyable day for many.”
“We will be continuing our duties throughout the night to keep our communities safe.”

